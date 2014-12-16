Thai c.bank chief says no measure needed to support baht now

BANGKOK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank governor said on Tuesday there is no plan to take measures to support the baht at present as it was still moving in line with the country’s economic fundamentals, despite sharp falls in Thai share prices.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said he had not seen “unusual capital outflows” following the stock declines, which he saw as temporary.

“We don’t think we have to do anything special at the moment, just monitoring. There is no need to act,” he told reporters. “Looking at the baht, it’s still in line with economic fundamentals.”

The baht was barely changed at 32.98/33.02 against the dollar at 0344 GMT, from 32.975/33.005 on Monday.

The stock market fell more than 3 percent early Tuesday, extending losses since last week as investors sold big-cap shares in the energy and bank sectors. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)