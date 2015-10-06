Thailand approves $110 million to help farmers combat drought

BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved a 4.1 billion baht ($110 million) budget on Tuesday to help farmers cope with drought.

Thailand has experienced its worst drought in more than a decade, which has especially hurt rice yields. Farmers are about to harvest this year’s main crop, and face selling lower volumes at the lowest prices for eight years.

The budget approval is among a range of measures being taken to help farmers lower their costs, extend loan terms and create jobs for farmers hit by the drought, according to a cabinet statement.

It is part of the 11.15 billion baht earmarked to help agricultural farmers for the period from November to the end of April next year.

The military government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has been tougher with farmers than the administration he toppled. But nearly a year and a half after seizing power, the junta is changing tack on agricultural support.

Newly appointed economic tsar Somkid Jatusripitak told Reuters last month that he would prioritise reviving the rural economy.. Amongst measure so far announced to help farmers are soft loans made available through village funds.

Last year the military government offered rice and rubber farmers a direct subsidy of 1,000 baht ($27.5) per rai (0.17 hectares), capped at 15,000 baht. ($1 = 36.3400 baht) (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Webb, Greg Mahlich)