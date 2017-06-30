BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding unit revises record date for merger with Ta Chong Securities
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand's central bank believes the baht is not too strong and is not hurting the country's competitiveness, the finance minister said on Friday, as the currency hovered near two-year highs against the dollar.
The central bank noted that the baht's strength was in line with regional currencies and was driven by a weaker dollar, Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters after meeting with central bank officials and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.
The baht traded at 33.97 per dollar on Friday, having appreciated by 5.4 percent against the greenback this year, becoming Southeast Asia's best performing currency.
Apisak said the central bank had also confirmed that there were no signs of any bubbles in the economy.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
June 30 Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.