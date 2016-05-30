FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand plans to double tax breaks for new projects - FinMin
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Thailand plans to double tax breaks for new projects - FinMin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to double tax breaks for private investors this year to boost sluggish investment, a senior finance official said on Monday.

Somchai Sujjapongse, the ministry’s permanent secretary, told reporters the proposal will be submitted to cabinet by Tuesday.

Investors will be able to double their tax deductions if they start a project in this year, said Somchai, adding that new projects will not need to be completed within a year to qualify.

The junta that seized power two years ago in a May 2014 coup has focused on driving public infrastructure investment and private investment to boost economic activity.

But consumption and exports have been persistently weak and Thais are deeper in the red than most in Asia, with record household debt at 81.5 percent of GDP.

The finance ministry on Monday reiterated its stance that the economy will likely improve in the second and third quarters compared with the first quarter, driven mostly by public investment.

The ministry predicts 3.3 percent economic growth this year, slightly higher than the central bank’s 2016 economic growth forecast of 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.