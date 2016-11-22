UPDATE 1-Thailand approves handouts of $360 mln to help low-income earners

* Cash handouts for 5.4 million people

* Lower visa fees, long-stay extensions to boost tourism (Add details, tourism measures)

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved cash handouts of 12.8 billion baht ($360.87 million) to help millions of low-income earners, the military government's latest bid to boost sluggish domestic consumption.

Since taking power in May 2014, the junta has struggled to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy as exports and domestic demand remain weak. It has launched various stimulus measures, especially for farmers and the poor, to lift spending.

The latest cash handouts are to be distributed to 5.4 million people next month, Nattaporn Jatusripitak, an adviser to the commerce minister, told reporters.

Non-farmers earning up to 30,000 baht a year will receive a one-off sum of 3,000 baht while those earning between 30,000 and 100,000 baht annually will receive 1,500 baht, he said.

The scheme follows similar financial aid for farmers.

The junta had pledged to wean farmers off expensive subsidies used by the government it overthrew, including a rice scheme that cost billions. But it changed its tune as the rural economy contracted last year.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the government was planning additional measures to boost year-end spending and tourism, as economic growth came in weaker than forecast in the last quarter.

The tourist measures include lower visa fees until February and extensions for long-stay visas, to 10 years from one.

"We want tourists to come to Thailand, especially during this high season," Prayuth told reporters.

Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of Thailand's economic output and has been a rare bright spot for the economy. But the industry could slow, hit by cutbacks in entertainment during mourning after the Oct. 13 death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

A Thai crackdown on cheap tours for Chinese tourists has cut the number of visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists.

On Monday, the state planning agency cut its forecast for 2016 visitors again by half a million to 33 million. Last year, nearly 30 million visited Thailand, a record. ($1=35.47 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen and Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)