UPDATE 1-Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-4 pct range next year

BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will maintain its current headline inflation target of 1-4 percent next year to guide its monetary policy, with a wide range giving it leeway to manoeuvre.

The band, the same target range used for this year, was approved by the government on Tuesday, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

The headline inflation of 2.5 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points will also be a medium-term target as it is in line with economic fundamentals, the ministry said in a statement.

The inflation target, however, is reviewed each year.

This year, the central bank switched to targetting headline inflation, saying it could be easily understood by the public and better reflect the cost of living. It had targeted the core rate, which strips out fresh food and energy prices.

The central bank expects annual headline consumer prices to rise 0.8 percent next year and to fall 0.9 percent this year, driven mainly by low oil prices.

Annual headline consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent in the first 11 months of this year, also held down by government price controls and weak domestic demand.

While the central bank is likely to miss its inflation target this year and next, Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said earlier this month that was not a concern because the target range would be for the next three years.

He said the 2016 inflation target gave more weight to government policies to spur growth, as inflation was not a problem.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has yet to regain traction more than a year after the military seized power to end political unrest, with exports and domestic demand stubbornly weak. Growth last year was just 0.9 percent.

The central bank last week nudged its 2015 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent but cut its 2016 estimate to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent. It expected zero export growth next year.

It has left its policy rate steady at 1.50 percent, near a record low, since two surprise cuts in March and April. It next reviews policy on Feb. 3, and most economists expect no change for now.