Thai investment board approves about $3.7 bln of projects, mostly in auto industry
June 18, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Thai investment board approves about $3.7 bln of projects, mostly in auto industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Board of Investment said on Wednesday it has approved 18 investment application projects worth about 120 billion baht ($3.7 billion), mainly in the auto industry.

The approved projects included one by Toyota Motor Corp. to spend 51.5 billion baht for production of pickup trucks and parts, the board said.

The projects approved on Wednesday are among applications worth more than 700 billion baht awaiting approval. The military government said early this month that backlogged applications for local and foreign investors to invest more than $21 billion would be acted on within two months. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

