Thailand plans loans totalling $2.1 bln to help farmers
February 19, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand plans loans totalling $2.1 bln to help farmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s government plans loans totalling 75 billion baht ($2.10 billion) to help farmers, a deputy prime minister said on Friday, as rural areas have been hit hard by low commodity prices and widespread drought.

The loans, together with other measures aimed at developing the farming sector, will be proposed to the cabinet next Tuesday for approval, Somkid Jatusripitak said at the opening of a programe to help the grassroots economy. ($1=35.70 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

