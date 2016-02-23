Thai govt approves $2.4 bln in loans to help farmers

BANGKOK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military-led government on Tuesday approved about 87 billion baht ($2.43 billion) in loans to help farmers who have been hit hard by falling commodity prices and widespread drought.

The scheme is aimed at developing the farming sector, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

The junta has introduced several measures to help the ailing rural economy since seizing power in May 2014 to end months of street protests. But billions of dollars in public spending have failed to reach farmers.