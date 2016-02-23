FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai govt approves $2.4 bln in loans to help farmers
February 23, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Thai govt approves $2.4 bln in loans to help farmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military-led government on Tuesday approved about 87 billion baht ($2.43 billion) in loans to help farmers who have been hit hard by falling commodity prices and widespread drought.

The scheme is aimed at developing the farming sector, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

The junta has introduced several measures to help the ailing rural economy since seizing power in May 2014 to end months of street protests. But billions of dollars in public spending have failed to reach farmers.

$1 = 35.74 baht Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

