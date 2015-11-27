UPDATE 1-Deepening fall in Thai Oct industrial output adds to economic gloom

(Adds detail, comment)

* Oct output -4.17 pct y/y vs -3.75 pct in Reuters poll

* Output in electronics, plastics down; autos up

* Capacity utilisation at 59.91 pct vs 61.55 pct in Sept

* Ministry sees output up 2-3 pct in 2016 but flat this year

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s industrial output fell more than expected in October and at the sharpest pace in nearly a year as the trade-dependent economy continues to struggle to grow in the face of weak demand at home and abroad.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is still not firing on all cylinders more than a year after the military seized power in May 2014 to end months of political unrest.

Export and domestic demand have remained sluggish and weaker commodity prices are weighing on the agriculture sector. While public spending and tourism are picking up, the government is still struggling to get construction started on some big infrastructure projects, clouding the outlook for a sustainable recovery.

The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in October dropped 4.17 percent from a year earlier, after September’s revised 0.38 percent dip, and compared with a 3.75 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Bigger-than-expected export and import declines earlier this week had suggested output figures may surprise to the downside.

“Our economy is highly tied up with exports. If the global economy does not recover, it will be difficult for our production to increase strongly,” Siriruj Chulakaratana, director-general of the ministry’s Office of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.

Economist Thammarat Kittisiripat of KT-Zmico in Bangkok said: “Exports will continue to be a drag on production”.

October’s output decline was led by hard drives, television sets and other electronics. Auto production rose 3.52 percent on improving exports. The sector accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

The ministry said it had rebased output data to 2015 from 2000, giving less weight to the tech sector as production has been shrinking, and more weight to the auto industry.

Indeed, auto exports are set to hit a record this year, one of the lone bright spots in the economy. Thailand is a regional production and export hub for global automakers.

The Industry Ministry expects output to rise or fall by 0.5 percent this year before growing 2-3 percent next year, Siriruj said.

With the rebasing, the output index showed annual growth in several months this year. The previous formula had shown a drop every month, except in February, since April 2013.

Industrial goods account for 78 percent of total exports, which set to contract in 2015 for the third year running. Capacity utilisation in October dipped to 59.91 percent from a revised 61.55 percent in September.

This week, Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Paiboon Kittisrikangwan said the central bank might cut its growth projections again from 2.7 percent for this year and 3.7 percent for 2016 due to higher risks.

Economic growth last year was just 0.9 percent.