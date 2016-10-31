FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Sept factory output unexpectedly rises for 2nd straight month
#Asia
October 31, 2016 / 3:51 AM / 10 months ago

Thai Sept factory output unexpectedly rises for 2nd straight month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sept factory output +0.6 pct y/y vs -0.3 pct in Reuters
poll
    * Gains in air conditioners, jewellery, home appliances
    * Sept capacity utilisation 65.23 pct vs Aug's revised 64.42
pct Jan-Sept output +0.06 pct y/y

    BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output
unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in September,
helped by stronger sales of air conditioners and jewellery, but
the gain was much smaller than in August, suggesting a recovery
remains fragile.
    The Industry Ministry said on Monday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in September was up 0.6 percent from a
year earlier. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 0.3 percent.
 
    In August, output rose a revised 3.18 percent from a year
earlier, rather than the 3.13 percent increase reported earlier
which was the highest growth in 40 months.
    Industrial goods accounted for 81 percent of total exports
in September, which unexpectedly rose 3.4 from a year earlier,
earlier customs data showed. Shipments are worth about
two-thirds of the economy. 
    Capacity utilisation rose to 65.23 percent in September from
 August's revised 64.42 percent.
    Exports have contracted in the past three years but there
are indications the dire situation is turning around.
    On Friday, the finance ministry said it expects exports this
year to shrink less than it initially forecast.
    Separately, the commerce ministry said exports might not
contract this year, with commodity prices expected to improve
along with higher oil prices and global demand.
    The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will grow 3.2
percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year.
    
    Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) 
    
 Month             Sept     Aug     July     June      May
 % change y/y       0.6   3.18*    -4.99     1.37      2.7
 % change m/m      0.75  3.38**    -5.47    -1.93     12.8
  *revised from +3.13 pct on-year
  **revised from +3.32 pct on-month       

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)

