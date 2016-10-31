Thai Sept factory output unexpectedly rises for 2nd straight month

* Sept factory output +0.6 pct y/y vs -0.3 pct in Reuters poll * Gains in air conditioners, jewellery, home appliances * Sept capacity utilisation 65.23 pct vs Aug's revised 64.42 pct Jan-Sept output +0.06 pct y/y BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in September, helped by stronger sales of air conditioners and jewellery, but the gain was much smaller than in August, suggesting a recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Monday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in September was up 0.6 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 0.3 percent. In August, output rose a revised 3.18 percent from a year earlier, rather than the 3.13 percent increase reported earlier which was the highest growth in 40 months. Industrial goods accounted for 81 percent of total exports in September, which unexpectedly rose 3.4 from a year earlier, earlier customs data showed. Shipments are worth about two-thirds of the economy. Capacity utilisation rose to 65.23 percent in September from August's revised 64.42 percent. Exports have contracted in the past three years but there are indications the dire situation is turning around. On Friday, the finance ministry said it expects exports this year to shrink less than it initially forecast. Separately, the commerce ministry said exports might not contract this year, with commodity prices expected to improve along with higher oil prices and global demand. The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will grow 3.2 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Sept Aug July June May % change y/y 0.6 3.18* -4.99 1.37 2.7 % change m/m 0.75 3.38** -5.47 -1.93 12.8 *revised from +3.13 pct on-year **revised from +3.32 pct on-month (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)