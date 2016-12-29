FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Thai Nov factory output rises at best y/y pace in 43 months
#Asia
December 29, 2016 / 4:07 AM / 8 months ago

Thai Nov factory output rises at best y/y pace in 43 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nov factory output +3.81 pct y/y vs +0.2 pct in Reuters
poll
    * Nov capacity utilisation 66.71 pct vs Oct's revised 65.35
pct
    * Jan-Nov output +0.4 pct y/y
    * 2016 output seen +0.5, +1.0 pct next year - ministry

    BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output
rose for a fourth straight month in November and at the fastest
annual pace in 43 months, lifted by demand for steel,
electronics and autos.
    The Industry Ministry said on Thursday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in November was up 3.81 percent from a
year earlier. A Reuters poll forecast a rise of 0.20 percent.
 
    In October, output edged up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
    Industrial goods accounted for 79 percent of total exports
in November, which surprisingly jumped 10.2 percent from the
year before due to higher demand from major markets, customs
data showed. Shipments are worth about two-thirds of the Thai
economy. 
    Capacity utilisation was 66.71 percent in November after
65.35 percent in October. 
    Exports have contracted each in the past three years,
bogging down the junta's efforts to revive Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy since taking power in May 2014 to end
prolonged street protests.
    Last week, the Bank of Thailand predicted exports would fall
0.6 percent this year and be flat in 2017. It maintained its
economic growth outlook at 3.2 percent this year and next.
         
    Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) 
    
 Month          Nov        Oct     Sept     Aug    July     June
 % change y/y   +3.81   -0.02*    +1.13   +3.18   -4.99    +1.37
 % change m/m   +2.07  -0.89**    +1.29   +3.38   -5.47    -1.93
  *revised from +0.1 pct on-year
  **revised from -0.79 pct on-month       

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

