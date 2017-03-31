Thai Feb factory output unexpectedly falls 1.5 pct y/y

* Feb factory output -1.5 pct y/y vs +0.55 pct in Reuters poll * Weaker production of autos, rubber, air-conditioners, petroleum * Feb capacity utilisation at 60.1 pct vs Jan's revised 60.67 pct BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output declined for the first time in four months in February due to weaker production of autos, rubber, air-conditioners and petroleum products, suggesting a fragile economic recovery. The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in February dropped 1.5 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 0.55 percent. In January, the index rose a revised 2.19 percent from a year earlier. Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports, which declined 2.8 percent in February from a year earlier after January's 8.8 percent rise, customs data showed. Exports, which account for about two-thirds of Thailand's economy, are traditionally a key driver of the country's growth. Capacity utilisation at factories was 60.10 in February, little changed from a revised 60.67 percent in January. The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday raised its economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent this year from 3.2 percent, with exports rising 2.2 percent. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 3.2 percent last year. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept % change y/y -1.5 +2.19* +0.54 +3.88 -0.02 +1.13 % change m/m -0.91 +3.91** -3.61 +2.13 -0.89 +1.29 *Revised from +1.3 pct **Revised from +3.1 pct (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)