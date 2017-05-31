FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Thai April factory output falls 1.7 pct y/y, more than forecast
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 31, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 3 months ago

Thai April factory output falls 1.7 pct y/y, more than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * April factory output -1.7 pct y/y vs -0.60 pct in Reuters
poll
    * Lower production of cars and jewellery
    * Capacity utilisation at 53.6 pct vs March's revised 67.03
pct
    * Jan-April factory output -0.1 pct y/y

    BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output
contracted more than expected, due mainly to lower production of
cars and jewellery, suggesting economic recovery remains
fragile.
    The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in April dropped 1.7 percent from a year
earlier. A Reuters poll forecast a fall of 0.6 percent.

    March's index was revised to a 0.01 percent rise
year-on-year from a 0.53 percent fall.
    Capacity utilisation at factories fell to 53.6 percent in
April from a revised 67.03 percent in March, due partly to more
holidays in April.
    Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports,
which rose 8.5 percent in April from a year earlier, but auto
exports contracted, customs data showed.
    Exports are traditionally a key driver of growth in
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
    The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will grow 3.4
percent this year and exports will rise 2.2 percent.
     
    Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) 
    
 Month             Apr       Mar     Feb      Jan      Dec     Nov
 % change y/y     -1.7    +0.01*   -1.09    +2.19    +0.54   +3.88
 % change m/m   -20.03  +12.74**   -0.50    +3.91    -3.61   +2.13
 *Revised from -0.53 pct y/y 
 ** Revised from +12.13 pct m/m

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.