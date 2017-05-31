Thai April factory output falls 1.7 pct y/y, more than forecast

* April factory output -1.7 pct y/y vs -0.60 pct in Reuters poll * Lower production of cars and jewellery * Capacity utilisation at 53.6 pct vs March's revised 67.03 pct * Jan-April factory output -0.1 pct y/y BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output contracted more than expected, due mainly to lower production of cars and jewellery, suggesting economic recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in April dropped 1.7 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll forecast a fall of 0.6 percent. March's index was revised to a 0.01 percent rise year-on-year from a 0.53 percent fall. Capacity utilisation at factories fell to 53.6 percent in April from a revised 67.03 percent in March, due partly to more holidays in April. Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports, which rose 8.5 percent in April from a year earlier, but auto exports contracted, customs data showed. Exports are traditionally a key driver of growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will grow 3.4 percent this year and exports will rise 2.2 percent. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov % change y/y -1.7 +0.01* -1.09 +2.19 +0.54 +3.88 % change m/m -20.03 +12.74** -0.50 +3.91 -3.61 +2.13 *Revised from -0.53 pct y/y ** Revised from +12.13 pct m/m (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)