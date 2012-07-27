UPDATE 1-Thai June factory output slumps; c.bank says rates will help

(Adds details, BOT chief’s comment)

* June output -9.6 pct y/y vs f‘cast -2.5 pct

* Industry Ministry still sees output up 6-7 pct this year

By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Thailand fell sharply in June and the central bank said monetary policy would probably remain easy to help factories continue their recovery from last year’s floods.

Output slid 9.6 percent from a year earlier, much worse than the 2.5 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll. It grew a revised 6.0 percent in May, the first annual rise since the floods devastated industry last October..

On a monthly basis, output dropped 3.5 percent in June after a revised 14.3 percent increase in May, the Industry Ministry said.

The fall in output in June was largely due to a high comparative base a year earlier, after a rebound in production following supply chain disruptions caused by the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in March 2011.

“However, output will jump in Q4, together with exports because last year both were negative because of the floods,” Sophon Pholprasit, director general of the ministry’s Office of Industrial Economics, told a briefing.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) left its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent for a fourth meeting on Wednesday.

The central bank has repeatedly said it was ready to adjust rates if necessary and on Friday Governor Prasarn Trairatvoraul said monetary policy was likely to remain accommodative in the face of increasing global economic risks.

He noted that two monetary policy committee members already wanted to cut rates at this week’s meeting. “But five wanted a hold as Europe’s problems are likely to be prolonged, so we may need to save our energy to see how strong the storms will be.”

The BOT made quarter-point cuts in November and January to help business cope with the worst floods in half a century.

RATE CUT POSSIBLE

Economists generally expect it to leave rates on hold all year, but some say there is a higher chance of further loosening after recent weak economic data.

“The industrial sector is likely to consolidate in coming months as the boost earlier in the year to meet bunched-up orders wanes and demand from advanced economies remains lacklustre,” said Forecast economist Radhika Rao in Singapore.

“With renewed signs of weakness in external sector performance and soft production numbers, the risks of a rate cut in the second half are on the rise,” she said.

The floods hit car and electronics firms hard last year, many of which are big exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for the world’s top car producers and the world’s number two maker of hard disk drives.

The industry ministry said 78 percent of firms in the seven flood-hit industrial zones had reopened as of June and 99 percent of affected firms outside those areas were operational.

Sophon said the ministry still expected output to rise 6-7 percent this year after a 9.3 percent fall in 2011 due to the floods, although it admitted that Europe’s debt crisis was affecting overseas demand.

Customs data this week showed exports fell 4.24 percent in June from a year earlier. Industrial goods account for 65 percent of total exports.

Reflecting mounting risks, the central bank cut its 2012 export growth forecast on Wednesday for the second time in a matter of weeks and now expects 7 percent rather than 8 percent, after a 16.4 percent rise in 2011.

It also cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 5.7 percent from 6.0 percent after just 0.1 percent last year due to the floods. (Additioanl reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing Alan Raybould and Eric Meijer)