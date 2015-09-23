FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand to finalise measures to help property sector in two weeks -fin min
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand to finalise measures to help property sector in two weeks -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to finalise measures in two weeks to help the property sector, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters on Wednesday without elaborating, as the government seeks to help developers facing sluggish domestic demand.

The economy is struggling to regain traction after the military seized power in May 2014 to end political unrest, as exports and consumption have remained weak.

Earlier this month, the junta announced stimulus packages to help small firms and rural areas. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.