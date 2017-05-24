FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 3 months ago

Thai c.bank keeps policy rate steady, cites global uncertainties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, saying the level continues to support economic recovery and that the growth outlook improved despite global uncertainties.

The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate where it has been since April 2015.

All 19 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no policy change at Wednesday's review.

The central bank also said the baht was moving in line with regional currencies.

The central bank is counting on fiscal spending to keep the economy growing at a time household debt is high, and there are risks of rising global protectionism and fund outflows as the Federal Reserve plans to raise U.S. rates again this year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

