UPDATE 1-Thailand holds key rate, sees gradual gains for weak economy

* Committee votes 7-0 to hold policy rate at 1.50 pct

* Says baht movement ‘more conducive’ to recovery

* Says monetary stance will remain ‘accommodative’

* Key rate had been cut at last two meetings

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate steady after two surprise cuts, saying that the economy is “projected to improve gradually”.

In the first case of unanimity since September, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-0 to leave the one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent.

Nineteen of 22 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted no change while the other three saw a 25 basis point cut.

In the year since the military took control of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, Thailand has been unable to overcome stubbornly weak domestic consumption and slow demand for the country’s exports, and the economy has stumbled.

Economists said that Wednesday’s hold doesn’t necessarily mean the rate won’t be cut again later.

“It is too soon to call the end of the easing cycle as the economy is still in the fragile state,” said Krystal Tan, economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

“Once there’s further details that show the economy struggling to gain any momentum, that would probably bring rate cuts back on the agenda possibly even in the third quarter if the data doesn’t show much improvements in the coming months.” she said.

Economic growth was just 0.9 percent in 2014, and forecasts for this year have been trimmed.

TWO SURPRISE RATE CUTS

A central bank statement after Wednesday’s meeting said the baht’s direction “has become more conducive to the economic recovery”.

The baht has weakened following surprising rate cuts in March and April, plus other measures aimed at holding the currency down. On Wednesday, the baht was about 33.67 to the dollar. It has weakened about 1.8 percent against the dollar since the end of April.

Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said last week no further monetary easing was needed as the two cuts were sufficient and the interest rate was already Southeast Asia’s lowest.

Exports from Thailand’s trade-dependent economy struggled long before the junta took charge, falling both in 2013 and 2014. The central bank warned again they could contract again this year.

Consumer confidence hit an 11-month low in May, with spending curbed by record-high household debt and doubts about economic recovery.

Thailand’s leading consumer product conglomerate Saha Group expects no sales growth this year due to the weak economy and said it would like a weaker baht to boost exports.