FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Thai c.bank assistant gov says monetary policy needs to stay accommodative
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
POLITICS
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 2 hours ago

Thai c.bank assistant gov says monetary policy needs to stay accommodative

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy has to remain accommodative as inflation may not return to the target band until late this year or early next year, a central banker said on Friday.

"Accommodative monetary policy is still needed as inflation is not back in the target band yet," Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Jaturong Jantarangs told a news conference.

The central bank targets headline inflation in a range of 1-4 percent, but annual headline consumer prices fell for a second month in June.

The central bank has left its policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, near record lows, since April 2015. Most analysts expect no policy change throughout 2017. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.