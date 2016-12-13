FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Thailand approves shopping tax break for consumers to boost spending
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 13, 2016 / 7:14 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Thailand approves shopping tax break for consumers to boost spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

BANGKOK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet approved on Tuesday a shopping tax incentive for consumers to spur spending before the end of the year, as the military government tries to lift sluggish economic growth.

Although a military coup in May 2014 ended prolonged political unrest, the export-reliant economy has struggled to regain traction due to weak global demand, sluggish consumption and depressed private investment.

The junta has ramped up spending and investment projects and unveiled various other stimulus measures in a bid to boost momentum in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The government will allow Thais a tax deduction of up to 15,000 baht ($421) on goods they buy between Dec. 14 and 31, Kobsak Pootrakool, vice minister at the Prime Minister's Office, told reporters.

The official said he expected the tax break would help boost spending by 20 billion baht.

Last year, it offered a similar shopping tax break for the last seven days of the year.

This year's tax rebate follows a previously announced tax deduction for Thais on domestic travel to support the tourist sector, which accounts for about 10 percent of the economy.

Tourism has been a rare bright spot but slowed due to cutbacks in spending since the death of King Bhumibol on Oct. 13, and after a Thai crackdown on cheap tour packages for Chinese tourists, Thailand's biggest source of visitors.

Private consumption makes up half of Thai GDP but has been restrained by high household debt and falling farm income.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent in 2015.

$1 = 35.65 baht $1 = 35.5700 baht Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.