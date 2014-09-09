FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's tourist arrivals in August fall 11.9 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 9, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's tourist arrivals in August fall 11.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The number of tourists arriving in Thailand in August fell 11.9 percent from a year earlier after a 10.9 percent drop in July, Department of Tourism data showed, suggesting the industry has not fully recovered from months of political unrest.

The tourist sector, which accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai economy, suffered its biggest drop in visitors in June - the first full month after the army took power on May 22 in a bid to restore order and revive the economy.

However, overall tourist arrivals in August were 2.1 million, up from 1.9 million in July.

During the month of August, tourists from China, Thailand’s biggest source, declined 5.2 percent on the year, a big improvement on a 25.3 percent slump in July, following the military junta’s move to offer mainland tourists free visas to lure them back.

In January-August, overall tourist arrivals slipped 10.7 percent from a year earlier to 15.7 million.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
