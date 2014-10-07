FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's September tourist arrivals fall 7 pct on year
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 7, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's September tourist arrivals fall 7 pct on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The number of tourists arriving in Thailand in September dropped a preliminary 7.0 percent from a year earlier after a drop of 11.9 percent in August, showing the country’s big industry continues to feel the pinch of a long political crisis.

The tourist sector, which accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai economy, suffered its biggest fall in June, the first full month after the military seized power in May in an effort to restore stability and confidence.

Overall tourist arrivals were 1.86 million in September, preliminary data from the Department of Tourism showed. That compares with 2.08 million in August.

In the first nine months of 2014, tourist arrivals dropped about 10.3 percent from a year earlier, to 17.56 million.

Thailand is still under martial law after a May 22 coup and several countries maintain their travel warnings to the country.

Authorities have also expressed concern over the impact of the murders of two British tourists on tourism. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.