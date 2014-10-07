Thailand's September tourist arrivals fall 7 pct on year

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The number of tourists arriving in Thailand in September dropped a preliminary 7.0 percent from a year earlier after a drop of 11.9 percent in August, showing the country’s big industry continues to feel the pinch of a long political crisis.

The tourist sector, which accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai economy, suffered its biggest fall in June, the first full month after the military seized power in May in an effort to restore stability and confidence.

Overall tourist arrivals were 1.86 million in September, preliminary data from the Department of Tourism showed. That compares with 2.08 million in August.

In the first nine months of 2014, tourist arrivals dropped about 10.3 percent from a year earlier, to 17.56 million.

Thailand is still under martial law after a May 22 coup and several countries maintain their travel warnings to the country.

Authorities have also expressed concern over the impact of the murders of two British tourists on tourism. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)