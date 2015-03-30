FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Feb tourist arrivals up 29.6 pct y/y - ministry
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's Feb tourist arrivals up 29.6 pct y/y - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - The number of tourists arriving in Thailand rose for the fifth straight month in February, up 29.6 percent from a year earlier, continuing to recover after an army coup last May ended months of political unrest.

Foreign tourist numbers were 2.69 million in February and arrivals are exacted to be robust for the rest of the year, Krisada Chinavicharana, director general of the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office, told a briefing on Monday.

In the first 13 days of March, the number of foreign tourists jumped 27.6 percent from a year earlier to about 1.1 million, he added.

In January, tourist arrivals rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 2.65 million, according to the Department of Tourism.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.