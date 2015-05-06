FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand April tourist arrivals up 18.3 pct y/y - gov't spokesman
May 6, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand April tourist arrivals up 18.3 pct y/y - gov't spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - The number of tourists arriving in Thailand rose for the seventh straight month in April, increasing 18.3 percent from a year earlier and offering a much-needed boost to the flagging economy.

Foreign tourist numbers were 2.28 million in April, with visitors mostly from China and Malaysia, Yongyuth Mayalarp, a government spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday.

April tourism revenue totalled 104.1 billion baht ($3.13 billion), a 21.9 percent increase from a year before, he added.

Tourism in Thailand has been steadily recovering since the army seized power last May to end months of political unrest. ($1 = 33.2500 baht) (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana and Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by Kim Coghill)

