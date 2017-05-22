* April exports +8.5 pct y/y vs +11.3 pct in Reuters poll
* April imports +13.4 pct y/y vs +17.0 pct seen in poll
* Aril trade surplus $0.06 bln vs $0.3 bln surplus in poll
* Jan-April exports +5.7 pct y/y, imports +14.5 pct y/y
BANGKOK, May 22 Thailand's customs-cleared
exports rose for a second month in April, though less than
expected, but the government is still confident of achieving its
export target for the year.
Exports rose 8.5 percent in April from a year earlier after
March's 9.2 percent jump, commerce ministry data showed on
Monday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 11.3 percent
in April.
In January-April, exports rose 5.7 percent from a year
earlier, the highest annual growth rate in six year, Pimchanok
Vonkhorporn, an official at the Commerce Ministry, said at a
briefing.
That makes the ministry confident of hitting its 5 percent
export growth this year, she said.
Shipments, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, rose a modest 0.45 percent in 2016, the
first annual gain in four years, according to the ministry.
Imports in April rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier,
compared with the forecast of a 17.0 percent increase and
March's 19.3 percent jump.
The April trade numbers produced a trade surplus of only
$0.06 billion, compared with a poll forecast of $0.3 billion and
a $1.62 billion surplus in March.
Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into
completed goods and shipped out again.
(Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms;
figures may not add up exactly due to rounding):
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Exports (pct y/y) 8.5 9.2 -2.8 8.8
($bln) 16.86 20.89 18.47 17.10
Imports (pct y/y) 13.4 19.3 20.4 5.17
($bln) 16.81 19.27 16.86 16.27
Trade balance ($bln) 0.06 1.62 1.61 0.83
($1 = 34.35 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)