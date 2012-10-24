REFILE-UPDATE 2-Thai exports surprisingly rose in Sept, with Swiss help

(Refiling to reword the headline)

* Sept exports +0.2 pct y/y vs -2.0 pct in Reuters poll

* Exports for all 2012 will rise 5 pct - ministry

* Imports in Sept -7.7 pct y/y vs -3.0 pct in Reuters poll

* Trade surplus of $1.15 bln in Sept vs f‘cast $0.18 bln deficit

* Exports to EU in Sept -12.9 pct y/y, to China -14.7 pct

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Thai exports surprisingly edged up 0.2 percent in September from a year before, the first increase in four months, as gold and jewellery purchases by Switzerland helped offset lower shipments to the country’s main markets.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll was for a 2.0 percent decline in September. In August, exports were 6.95 percent lower than a year earlier.

The export-driven Thai economy has been hit by faltering overseas demand just as its industry gets back to full capacity after devastating floods in late 2011. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top global car makers and the world’s number two producer of hard disk drives.

The Commerce Ministry’s customs-cleared trade data showed exports to the European Union fell 12.9 percent in September from a year earlier after a 23.1 percent drop in August.

September exports to China were off 14.7 percent and those to the United States declined 1 percent. Exports to countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), whose economies have been growing, fell 11.7 percent.

But a surge in shipments to Switzerland helped push up the overall total and produced a trade surplus.

That country took $1.17 billion of Thai goods in September, 10 times more than a year before. Of that, 95 percent was gold, precious stones and jewellery. Exports of these, especially gold, to Switzerland have grown steadily in recent years, from $1.26 billion in 2008 to $3.9 billion in 2011, ministry data showed.

In the first nine months of 2012, Thailand’s total exports were 1.13 percent lower than a year earlier but the ministry forecast that for all of 2012 they would rise 5 percent. Despite the floods, which slashed exports in the last quarter, shipments rose 14 percent in 2011 from the 2010.

“This year, exports may grow 5 percent, not 15 percent as targeted previously. The remaining three months should be good and we should reach $19 billion or $20 billion each month,” Deputy Commerce Minister Poom Sarapol told a briefing.

Exports totalled $20.79 billion in September.

On a yearly basis, Thai exports should look particularly strong beginning in October because of the very low base in the final quarter of 2011, when the floods swamped big industrial zones and shut thousands of factories.

Nuchjarin Panarode, an economist at Capital Nomura Securities, called the September figures a positive sign, but cautioned that export performance in the first quarter of 2013 “may not be strong because external demand may still be weak”.

Radhika Rao of Forecast in Singapore said of the September export rise that “we would be wary of calling this a trend on soft lead indicators.”

CHOPPED FORECASTS

The central bank has said it will cut its already trimmed export growth forecast for this year from 7 percent when it releases new economic projections on Friday. The Finance Ministry predicts export growth of just 4.5 percent.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) said the economy in 2013 might expand less than the 5 percent forecast, although growth this year could be 5.7 percent, as expected.

September was the second month in which imports fell from a year earlier. In part, the reduced imports reflect bad global conditions, because many imported materials are used to produce export goods.

Thailand’s exports are equivalent to more than 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) each year. Industrial goods usually account for 65 percent of shipments.

In September, exports of industrial goods rose 8.4 percent from a year earlier, with cars up 16.8 percent, while building materials rose 48.8 percent, and gold, precious stones and jewellery jumped 161.1 percent.

But commodity shipments fell 22.8 percent from a year before, with rice down 35 percent and rubber 41 percent. High rice prices caused by state intervention have deterred buyers.

Last week, the central bank’s monetary policy committee unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent to sustain domestic demand as the global economy slows. That was the first rate change since January, when it eased policy to help industry deal with the floods.

Most economists expect no further reduction in coming months, barring exceptional weakness in economic indicators. (Additional reporting by Amy Lefevre; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Alan Raybould)