TABLE-Thailand's main exports and markets in April
#Asia
May 25, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports and markets in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports contracted more than expected in April from a year
earlier as demand from its major markets declined, Commerce
Ministry data showed on Wednesday. 
    Exports, which are worth about two-thirds of Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy, have contracted the past three
years. The central bank predicts a 2 percent fall in 2016.
  
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                               Apr       Mar       Feb
 Total exports (% y/y)             -8.0      1.30     10.27
 ($bln)                           15.55     19.13     18.99
                                                           
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                       
 Industrial goods                  -7.8       3.4      13.8
      Overall electronics          -5.3      -2.5      -3.3
             Hard disk drives      36.6      28.1      39.0
      Overall vehicles/parts       -5.5       1.7      -0.9
               Cars/car parts      -9.7       2.9      -2.1
      Electrical appliance         -6.6      -4.1      -6.9
      Plastics                     -6.6      -2.6      -1.6
 Agricultural products             -2.8      -1.5       0.4
      Rice                        -11.5       7.3       0.3
      Rubber                       10.5     -21.1     -19.7
      Tapioca                     -18.5     -12.6     -17.8
      Food                          2.0       3.5       3.8
                                                           
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                       
 China                             -5.9      -5.4      -7.6
      % share                      11.3       9.7       9.2
 United States                     -6.7      -1.4       0.3
      % share                      11.6      10.7       9.7
 Japan                            -10.3      -6.1      34.8
      % share                       9.2       8.9      11.6
 EU                                -1.1      -2.9       4.1
      %  share                      9.7       9.1       8.8
 ASEAN                             -4.8       4.5      16.6
      % share                      26.1      26.7      25.7
  
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.6
percent of total shipments in April, and agricultural goods were
16.3 percent.
    Among industrial products, 15.3 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 14.3 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
  ($1 = 35.63 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
