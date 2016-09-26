FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in August
September 26, 2016

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in August

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in August unexpectedly rose for the first time in five
months, with demand from key markets mostly higher, Commerce
Ministry data showed on Monday.
    August' s exports were helped by exceptionally strong auto
shipments as some $370 million of car exports in July were
recorded in August, so there are doubts the gain will be
sustained as global demand remains tepid. 
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, have declined each year for the past
three years. 
    In the January-August period, exports dropped 1.2 percent
year-on-year, and the ministry on Monday forecast exports will
be flat or fall up to 1 percent this year.
    The central bank has predicted shipments will contract 2.5
percent this year.
        
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                              Aug     July     June
 Total exports (% y/y)            6.54    -6.38     -0.1
 ($bln)                          18.83    17.05    18.15
                                                        
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                    
 Industrial goods                  9.0     -3.1      3.1
      Overall electronics          3.7      0.5      2.1
             Hard disk drives      6.6      3.1      0.2
      Overall vehicles/parts      35.7    -17.3     21.9
               Cars/car parts     40.4    -22.9     26.6
      Electrical appliance         5.5     -8.1     -2.5
      Plastic                     -1.3    -11.2     -9.9
      Gold                       -45.6    457.1    365.0
 Agricultural products            -4.1    -18.6     -7.9
      Rice                         3.0      7.5     -0.2
      Rubber                     -25.5    -24.4    -23.2
      Tapioca                    -17.0      2.2    -36.3
      Food                         8.7     -4.4      1.0
                                                        
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                    
 China                             4.4    -13.5    -11.9
      % share                     11.5     10.3      9.4
 United States                    14.9      0.0      4.7
      % share                     11.9     12.1     11.8
 Japan                             5.7     -8.5     -3.8
      % share                      9.0      9.2      9.3
 EU                               11.8    -11.7      0.9
      %  share                     9.7      9.1      9.4
 ASEAN                             2.6     -6.0    -16.9
      % share                     24.5     25.0     22.8
  
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.6
percent of total shipments in August, and agricultural goods
were 13.9 percent.
    Among industrial products, 15.4 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 18.1 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
   ($1 = 34.65 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

