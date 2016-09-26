TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in August

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports in August unexpectedly rose for the first time in five months, with demand from key markets mostly higher, Commerce Ministry data showed on Monday. August' s exports were helped by exceptionally strong auto shipments as some $370 million of car exports in July were recorded in August, so there are doubts the gain will be sustained as global demand remains tepid. Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have declined each year for the past three years. In the January-August period, exports dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year, and the ministry on Monday forecast exports will be flat or fall up to 1 percent this year. The central bank has predicted shipments will contract 2.5 percent this year. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Aug July June Total exports (% y/y) 6.54 -6.38 -0.1 ($bln) 18.83 17.05 18.15 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods 9.0 -3.1 3.1 Overall electronics 3.7 0.5 2.1 Hard disk drives 6.6 3.1 0.2 Overall vehicles/parts 35.7 -17.3 21.9 Cars/car parts 40.4 -22.9 26.6 Electrical appliance 5.5 -8.1 -2.5 Plastic -1.3 -11.2 -9.9 Gold -45.6 457.1 365.0 Agricultural products -4.1 -18.6 -7.9 Rice 3.0 7.5 -0.2 Rubber -25.5 -24.4 -23.2 Tapioca -17.0 2.2 -36.3 Food 8.7 -4.4 1.0 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China 4.4 -13.5 -11.9 % share 11.5 10.3 9.4 United States 14.9 0.0 4.7 % share 11.9 12.1 11.8 Japan 5.7 -8.5 -3.8 % share 9.0 9.2 9.3 EU 11.8 -11.7 0.9 % share 9.7 9.1 9.4 ASEAN 2.6 -6.0 -16.9 % share 24.5 25.0 22.8 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.6 percent of total shipments in August, and agricultural goods were 13.9 percent. Among industrial products, 15.4 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 18.1 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 34.65 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)