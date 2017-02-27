FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in January
February 27, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in January

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in January rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, but
slightly below forecast, as demand from major markets increased,
commerce ministry data showed on Monday.
    January's exports were led by computers and parts, gold and
rubber, the ministry said.
    With exports expected to grow further, the ministry raised
its export growth target to 5 percent for the year, an official
told a news conference. Previously the ministry had forecast
export growth of 2.5-3.5 percent this year.
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of the economy, rose 0.45
percent last year, ending three straight years of contraction.
    The Bank of Thailand has predicted flat exports this year.
    
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                                Jan       Dec       Nov
 Total exports (% y/y)               8.8       6.2      10.2
 ($bln)                            17.10     18.16     18.91
                                                            
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                        
 Industrial goods                   7.64       5.4       9.8
      Overall electronics           n.a.       2.1       7.2
           Computers and parts      30.1      n.a.      n.a.
              Hard disk drives     -5.86     -16.3      11.9
      Overall vehicles/parts        1.46       1.0       4.2
                Cars/car parts      n.a.      -0.9       2.1
      Electrical appliance          n.a.      14.4      10.3
      Plastic                       17.4       7.9      10.5
      Gold                         157.6     158.9      72.5
 Agricultural products               9.7       5.5      12.7
      Rice                         -20.2      -7.8      25.9
      Rubber                        62.5      36.2      15.6
      Tapioca                      -11.1      -2.8      18.4
      Food                          n.a.       4.1      12.4
                                                            
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                        
 China                              30.8      27.3      22.0
      % share                       12.6      13.4      12.8
 United States                       9.5       3.3      10.3
      % share                       11.4      11.0      11.2
 Japan                               6.4       2.8      22.5
      % share                        9.5       8.9      10.6
 EU                                 10.4       4.4      13.8
      %  share                       9.3       9.8       9.1
 ASEAN                              10.3       9.2       1.8
      % share                       25.4      26.5      24.8
    
    The ministry said the customs department was adjusting its
data base so some export items and import data were not yet
available.
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.7
percent of total shipments in January.
   ($1 = 34.82 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

