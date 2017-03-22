TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in February

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports in February dropped a less-than-expected 2.8 percent from the same month of 2016, which had high figures, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. Exports in February 2016 were driven by gold and helicopters, and excluding those items, exports last month increased 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier, the ministry said. The ministry aims for export growth of 5 percent this year after a marginal 0.45 percent rise in 2016, the first expansion in four years. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Feb Jan Dec Total exports (% y/y) -2.8 8.8 6.2 ($bln) 18.47 17.10 18.16 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods -5.9 8.8* 5.4 Overall electronics 8.7 -0.2 2.1 Computers and parts 1.2 -8.6* n.a. Hard disk drives 4.1 -5.9 -16.3 Overall vehicles/parts -4.5 2.2* 1.0 Cars/car parts -6.6 -1.8 -0.9 Electrical appliance 10.0 5.2 14.4 Plastic 1.6 13.1* 7.9 Gold -65.4 157.6 158.9 Agricultural products 13.9 5.3* 5.5 Rice 6.1 -20.2 -7.8 Rubber 75.3 62.5 36.2 Tapioca -13.4 -11.0* -2.8 Food 11.7 7.3 4.1 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China 31.1 30.8 27.3 % share 12.3 12.6 13.4 United States 5.7 9.5 3.3 % share 10.6 11.3* 11.0 Japan -22.6 6.4 2.8 % share 9.2 9.5 8.9 EU 5.4 10.4 4.4 % share 9.5 9.3 9.8 ASEAN -8.8 10.3 9.2 % share 24.1 25.4 26.5 *Revised Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.1 percent of total shipments in February. ($1 = 34.71 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)