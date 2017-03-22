FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in February
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 22, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in February dropped a less-than-expected 2.8 percent
from the same month of 2016, which had high figures, the
commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
   Exports in February 2016 were driven by gold and helicopters,
and excluding those items, exports last month increased 8.5
percent last month from a year earlier, the ministry said.

    The ministry aims for export growth of 5 percent this year
after a marginal 0.45 percent rise in 2016, the first expansion
in four years.
         
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                                Feb       Jan       Dec
 Total exports (% y/y)              -2.8       8.8       6.2
 ($bln)                            18.47     17.10     18.16
                                                            
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                        
 Industrial goods                   -5.9      8.8*       5.4
      Overall electronics            8.7      -0.2       2.1
           Computers and parts       1.2     -8.6*      n.a.
              Hard disk drives       4.1      -5.9     -16.3
      Overall vehicles/parts        -4.5      2.2*       1.0
                Cars/car parts      -6.6      -1.8      -0.9
      Electrical appliance          10.0       5.2      14.4
      Plastic                        1.6     13.1*       7.9
      Gold                         -65.4     157.6     158.9
 Agricultural products              13.9      5.3*       5.5
      Rice                           6.1     -20.2      -7.8
      Rubber                        75.3      62.5      36.2
      Tapioca                      -13.4    -11.0*      -2.8
      Food                          11.7       7.3       4.1
                                                            
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                        
 China                              31.1      30.8      27.3
      % share                       12.3      12.6      13.4
 United States                       5.7       9.5       3.3
      % share                       10.6     11.3*      11.0
 Japan                             -22.6       6.4       2.8
      % share                        9.2       9.5       8.9
 EU                                  5.4      10.4       4.4
      %  share                       9.5       9.3       9.8
 ASEAN                              -8.8      10.3       9.2
      % share                       24.1      25.4      26.5
   *Revised
     
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.1 
percent of total shipments in February.
   ($1 = 34.71 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.