a year ago
TABLE-Thailand's main exports and markets in May
#Asia
June 24, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports and markets in May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports contracted again in May from a year earlier as demand
from its major markets declined, Commerce Ministry data showed
on Friday.
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, have contracted the past three years.
The central bank has forecast a 2.5 percent fall in 2016.
  
    
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                               May      Apr      Mar
 Total exports (% y/y)             -4.4     -8.0     1.30
 ($bln)                           17.62    15.55    19.13
                                                         
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                     
 Industrial goods                  -2.8     -7.8      3.4
      Overall electronics          -9.6     -5.3     -2.5
             Hard disk drives       8.3     36.6     28.1
      Overall vehicles/parts        4.5     -5.5      1.7
               Cars/car parts       4.6     -9.7      2.9
      Electrical appliance         -6.1     -6.6     -4.1
      Plastic                      -5.7     -6.6     -2.6
      Gold                         73.8     13.7    262.5
 Agricultural products             -7.4     -2.8     -1.5
      Rice                        -24.2    -11.5      7.3
      Rubber                       -9.0     10.5    -21.1
      Tapioca                     -36.0    -18.5    -12.6
      Food                          6.5      2.0      3.5
                                                         
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                     
 China                            -12.7     -5.9     -5.4
      % share                      10.4     11.3      9.7
 United States                      3.4     -6.7     -1.4
      % share                      12.2     11.6     10.7
 Japan                             -8.6    -10.3     -6.1
      % share                       9.1      9.2      8.9
 EU                                -2.7     -1.1     -2.9
      %  share                      9.2      9.7      9.1
 ASEAN                             -8.8     -4.8      4.5
      % share                      25.7     26.1     26.7
  
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.8
percent of total shipments in May, and agricultural goods were
15.6 percent.
    Among industrial products, 14.1 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 14.6 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
  ($1 = 35.4 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
