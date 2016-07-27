FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in June
#Asia
July 27, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports contracted less than expected in June, helped by
shipments of cars and gold, but demand for some key markets
remained sluggish, Commerce Ministry data showed on Wednesday. 
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, have been declining each year for the
past three years. 
    On Wednesday, the ministry had a forecast range of 1 percent
fall and 1 percent rise for exports this year. Its earlier
working target was 5 percent growth. 
    The central bank has projected a 2.5 percent export fall.
         
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                              June       May      Apr
 Total exports (% y/y)             -0.1      -4.4     -8.0
 ($bln)                           18.15     17.62    15.55
                                                          
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                      
 Industrial goods                   3.1      -2.8     -7.8
      Overall electronics           2.1      -9.6     -5.3
             Hard disk drives       0.2       8.3     36.6
      Overall vehicles/parts       21.9       4.5     -5.5
               Cars/car parts      26.6       4.6     -9.7
      Electrical appliance         -2.5      -6.1     -6.6
      Plastic                      -9.9      -5.7     -6.6
      Gold                        365.0      73.8     13.7
 Agricultural products             -7.9      -7.4     -2.8
      Rice                         -0.2     -24.2    -11.5
      Rubber                      -23.2      -9.0     10.5
      Tapioca                     -36.3     -36.0    -18.5
      Food                          1.0       6.5      2.0
                                                          
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                      
 China                            -11.9     -12.7     -5.9
      % share                       9.4      10.4     11.3
 United States                      4.7       3.4     -6.7
      % share                      11.8      12.2     11.6
 Japan                             -3.8      -8.6    -10.3
      % share                       9.3       9.1      9.2
 EU                                 0.9      -2.7     -1.1
      %  share                      9.4       9.2      9.7
 ASEAN                            -16.9      -8.8     -4.8
      % share                      22.8      25.7     26.1
  
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.3
percent of total shipments in June, and agricultural goods were
14.2 percent.
    Among industrial products, 14.9 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 15.2 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
    
  ($1 = 35.0 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
