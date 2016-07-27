TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in June

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports contracted less than expected in June, helped by shipments of cars and gold, but demand for some key markets remained sluggish, Commerce Ministry data showed on Wednesday. Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have been declining each year for the past three years. On Wednesday, the ministry had a forecast range of 1 percent fall and 1 percent rise for exports this year. Its earlier working target was 5 percent growth. The central bank has projected a 2.5 percent export fall. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA June May Apr Total exports (% y/y) -0.1 -4.4 -8.0 ($bln) 18.15 17.62 15.55 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods 3.1 -2.8 -7.8 Overall electronics 2.1 -9.6 -5.3 Hard disk drives 0.2 8.3 36.6 Overall vehicles/parts 21.9 4.5 -5.5 Cars/car parts 26.6 4.6 -9.7 Electrical appliance -2.5 -6.1 -6.6 Plastic -9.9 -5.7 -6.6 Gold 365.0 73.8 13.7 Agricultural products -7.9 -7.4 -2.8 Rice -0.2 -24.2 -11.5 Rubber -23.2 -9.0 10.5 Tapioca -36.3 -36.0 -18.5 Food 1.0 6.5 2.0 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China -11.9 -12.7 -5.9 % share 9.4 10.4 11.3 United States 4.7 3.4 -6.7 % share 11.8 12.2 11.6 Japan -3.8 -8.6 -10.3 % share 9.3 9.1 9.2 EU 0.9 -2.7 -1.1 % share 9.4 9.2 9.7 ASEAN -16.9 -8.8 -4.8 % share 22.8 25.7 26.1 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 80.3 percent of total shipments in June, and agricultural goods were 14.2 percent. Among industrial products, 14.9 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 15.2 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 35.0 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)