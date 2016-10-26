FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in September
#Asia
October 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in September unexpectedly rose 3.4 percent from a year
earlier after a surprise increase in August as demand from major
markets improved, Commerce Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, have declined each year for the past
three years.
    In the January-September period, exports fell 0.7 percent
year-on-year, and the ministry said on Wednesday that shipments
might not decline this year. 
    The Bank of Thailand has predicted exports will fall 2.5
percent this year, but deputy governor Mathee Supapongse told
Reuters on Tuesday shipments may perform better than forecast.
          
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                             Sept      Aug     July
 Total exports (% y/y)            3.43     6.54    -6.38
 ($bln)                          19.46    18.83    17.05
                                                        
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                    
 Industrial goods                  4.2      9.0     -3.1
      Overall electronics          6.8      3.7      0.5
             Hard disk drives     11.5      6.6      3.1
      Overall vehicles/parts       2.4     35.7    -17.3
               Cars/car parts     -1.4     40.4    -22.9
      Electrical appliance         7.3      5.5     -8.1
      Plastic                     -4.1     -1.3    -11.2
      Gold                       -13.2    -45.6    457.1
 Agricultural products             1.9     -4.1    -18.6
      Rice                         6.4      3.0      7.5
      Rubber                     -12.1    -25.5    -24.4
      Tapioca                      4.1    -17.0      2.2
      Food                        13.3      8.7     -4.4
                                                        
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                    
 China                             7.7      4.4    -13.5
      % share                     11.5     11.5     10.3
 United States                     6.6     14.9      0.0
      % share                     11.5     11.9     12.1
 Japan                             5.5      5.7     -8.5
      % share                      9.0      9.0      9.2
 EU                                9.1     11.8    -11.7
      %  share                     9.1      9.7      9.1
 ASEAN                             3.2      2.6     -6.0
      % share                     24.6     24.5     25.0
  
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 81.1
percent of total shipments in September, and agricultural goods
were 13.9 percent.
    Among industrial products, 15.9 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 15.4 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
   ($1 = 35.0 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
