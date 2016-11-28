FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in October
November 28, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in October

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in October fell from a year earlier after two months of
gains, as some demand from major markets decreased, Commerce
Ministry data showed on Monday.
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, have contracted each year for the past
three years. 
    In the January-October period, exports fell 1 percent
year-on-year, the ministry said on Monday.
    Last week, the state planning agency predicted exports would
be flat this year, rather than fall 1.9 percent as earlier
projected. It forecast exports would rise 2.4 percent next year.
         
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                                Oct     Sept      Aug
 Total exports (% y/y)             -4.22     3.43     6.54
 ($bln)                            17.78    19.46    18.83
                                                          
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                      
 Industrial goods                   -2.7      4.2      9.0
      Overall electronics           -4.1      6.8      3.7
             Hard disk drives       -7.7     11.5      6.6
      Overall vehicles/parts        -2.0      2.4     35.7
               Cars/car parts       -5.8     -1.4     40.4
      Electrical appliance          -3.0      7.3      5.5
      Plastic                       -3.1     -4.1     -1.3
      Gold                         -40.0    -13.2    -45.6
 Agricultural products              -8.1      1.9     -4.1
      Rice                         -24.4      6.4      3.0
      Rubber                        -5.0    -12.1    -25.5
      Tapioca                      -22.9      4.1    -17.0
      Food                           7.8     13.3      8.7
                                                          
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                      
 China                               4.4      7.7      4.4
      % share                       12.7     11.5     11.5
 United States                      -4.7      6.6     14.9
      % share                       11.7     11.5     11.9
 Japan                               8.9      5.5      5.7
      % share                         10      9.0      9.0
 EU                                 -9.2      9.1     11.8
      %  share                       8.7      9.1      9.7
 ASEAN                              -0.5      3.2      2.6
      % share                       26.5     24.6     24.5
  
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 79.6
percent of total shipments in October, and agricultural goods
were 14.8 percent.
    Among industrial products, 16.1 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 14.8 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
   ($1 = 35.61 baht) 

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

