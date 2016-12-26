FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#Asia
December 26, 2016 / 5:18 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in November

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports in November jumped 10.2 percent from year earlier, far
above forecast, as demand from all major markets increased,
Commerce Ministry data showed on Monday. 
    Higher global oil prices lifted the prices for Thai
commodities and oil-related goods, the ministry said.
 
    The ministry now predicts exports, worth about two-thirds of
the economy, will rise this year after three straight years of
decline. 
    In the first 11 months of 2016, exports eased 0.05 percent
from a year earlier.
    The Bank of Thailand last week predicted exports would fall
0.6 percent this year and be flat in 2017. 
            
    Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: 
    (percent change on year unless stated)
        
 DATA                               Nov       Oct     Sept
 Total exports (% y/y)             10.2     -4.22     3.43
 ($bln)                           18.91     17.78    19.46
                                                          
 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y)                                      
 Industrial goods                   9.8      -2.7      4.2
      Overall electronics           7.2      -4.1      6.8
             Hard disk drives      11.9      -7.7     11.5
      Overall vehicles/parts        4.2      -2.0      2.4
               Cars/car parts       2.1      -5.8     -1.4
      Electrical appliance         10.3      -3.0      7.3
      Plastic                      10.5      -3.1     -4.1
      Gold                         72.5     -40.0    -13.2
 Agricultural products             12.7      -8.1      1.9
      Rice                         25.9     -24.4      6.4
      Rubber                       15.6      -5.0    -12.1
      Tapioca                      18.4     -22.9      4.1
      Food                         12.4       7.8     13.3
                                                          
 KEY MARKETS (% y/y)                                      
 China                             22.0       4.4      7.7
      % share                      12.8      12.7     11.5
 United States                     10.3      -4.7      6.6
      % share                      11.2      11.7     11.5
 Japan                             22.5       8.9      5.5
      % share                      10.6        10      9.0
 EU                                13.8      -9.2      9.1
      %  share                      9.1       8.7      9.1
 ASEAN                              1.8      -0.5      3.2
      % share                      24.8      26.5     24.6
   
    Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.7
percent of total shipments in November, and agricultural goods
were 15.4 percent.
    Among industrial products, 15.3 percent were classified as
overall electronics and another 14.9 percent were overall
vehicles and parts.    
   ($1 = 35.97 baht) 

 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

