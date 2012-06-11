FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai utility EGCO to spend $568 mln on new power plant
June 11, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai utility EGCO to spend $568 mln on new power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO):

* To spend about about 17-18 billion baht ($536-568 million) to build new 900-megawatt Khanom power plant in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters

* The new power plant will replace existing one to be phased out in 2016; the construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2013 and to be completed in the middle of 2016

* Expects the new Khanom power plant to generate profit of at least 500 million baht a year

* Thailand’s second-largest private power producer won approval to build the 900-megawatt power plant, the government’s energy policy office said last week ($1 = 31.70 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

