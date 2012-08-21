FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai EGCO to book profit from Indonesian coal mine in Q4
August 21, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai EGCO to book profit from Indonesian coal mine in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Electricity Generating Pcl :

* Expects to book profit from recently bought Indonesian coal mine in the fourth quarter, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters

* Last week, EGCO signed a deal to buy a 40 percent stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine in Indonesia for $197 million

* Aims to conclude expansion of its Quezon power plant in the Philippines at the end of this year, delayed from the third quarter

* It reported a net profit of 7.96 billion baht ($252 million)in the first half, up from 2.97 billion a year earlier ($1 = 31.5250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

