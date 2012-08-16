BRIEF-Thai EGCO to buy 40 pct of coal mine in Indonesia

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Electricity Generating Pcl :

* Signs an agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine project in Indonesia for $197 million, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* Manambang is open-pit coal mine located in South Sumatra; It has a 28-year concession, starting from March 2010, to operate areas covering 1,587 hectares

* The investment is in line with the company’s strategic plan to expand into an integrated energy business and boost stability of fuel supply in the long term (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)