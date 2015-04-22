FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 22, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

CP Foods sees no sales impact from EU warning to Thailand on illegal fishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest animal feed and meat producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods, said on Wednesday it expects no impact on sales and operations from a European Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack down on illegal fishing.

Most of CPF’s seafood supply was farmed rather than caught at sea, limiting its exposure to European Union censure, the company said in a statement.

An increase in E.U. import tariffs on shrimp shipments from Thailand had more of an impact on CPF’s operations, the company said. Those tariffs are unrelated to the warning on illegal fishing.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Kenneth Maxwell

