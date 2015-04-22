FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai TUF: No impact on operations from EU warning to Thailand on illegal fishing
April 22, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Thai TUF: No impact on operations from EU warning to Thailand on illegal fishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF), the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Wednesday it saw no impact on its operations from a European Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack down on illegal fishing.

TUF gets less than 4 percent of its seafood supply from Thai-flagged fishing vessels, company spokeswoman Sasinan Allmand said.

Its tuna supply is mostly imported from foreign fishing fleet, while shrimp supply is farmed, Allmand said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

