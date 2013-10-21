FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Floods force suspension of 17 factories in Thai Amata industry zone
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2013 / 9:33 AM / 4 years ago

Floods force suspension of 17 factories in Thai Amata industry zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Flood water on access roads has led to the temporary suspension of 17 factories at Thailand’s Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, east of the capital Bangkok, a senior official from the industrial zone said on Monday.

Operations were largely unaffected at Amata, which hosts over 500 factories and the navy had been asked to help pump out the remaining water that was obstructing some workers at the estate, 114 kilometres (71 miles) east of Bangkok.

“There is flood water outside of the premises and on some surrounding roads, blocking entry for workers who are unable to easily get to work,” Wibun Krommadit, chief marketing officer of Amata, said in a statement.

Flood water has receded in much of Thailand over the past week but some remains trapped in parts of the eastern industrial belt. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.