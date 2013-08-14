Thai QH aims to sell Home Product at 16-17 baht per share

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thai housing developer Quality Houses (QH) said on Wednesday it aimed to sell its stake in building materials retailer Home Product Center Pcl at more than 16-17 baht a share, as much as 26 percent above where the shares are now.

At 0456 GMT, Home Product shares were unchanged at 13.50 baht, having risen 17 percent in the past month.

Quality Houses and its shareholder, Land & Houses Pcl , have been in talks to sell their combined 50 percent stake to foreign investors, President Rutt Phanijphand told reporters.

“If we sell Home Pro, the price will not be less than 16-17 baht,” Rutt said.

Rutt denined a local newspaper report that potential bidders included Britain’s upmarket department store Harrods, Siam Cement, Thailand’s top industrial conglomerate, and unlisted retailer Central Group.

Home Product, the leader in the Thai do-it-yourself home improvement market, is 30.21 percent owned by Land & Houses and 19.77 percent by Quality Houses, according to data from the stock exchange. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)