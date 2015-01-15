UPDATE 1-Thailand to start $12.2-bln railway project in September

(Adds details of China’s role)

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand will begin building a 400-billion-baht ($12.22-billion) rail project jointly with China in September, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday, one of several big ticket schemes the government hopes will stimulate the flagging economy.

Thailand and China agreed in December to build the rail line from the Thai border with Laos to the ports and industrial zones in Thailand’s east. China has ambitious plans for rail links from Kunming through Laos to Thailand, and Thailand wants to modernise its ageing rail network.

The project could be a boon for Thai trade and tourism and strengthen China’s strategic foothold in a country that has seen its traditionally strong ties with the United States cool since a military coup in May.

“We expect it will cost about 400 billion baht and will be completed within two and a half years,” said deputy prime minister and transport minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin Junthong.

Two rail lines are included in the project. More than 700 km of track will connect the city of Nong Khai on the Thai-Laos border with Bangkok and Thailand’s industrialised eastern seaboard.

Another line would link Bangkok with the central province of Saraburi, an industrial hub about 108 km away.

Work on the first phase linking Bangkok to Saraburi and Saraburi to the port of Rayong on the Gulf of Thailand is set to begin on Sept. 1. Construction of the second phase to Thailand’s northeast will begin on Dec. 1.

Prajin told reporters around 12 to 15 private companies were interested in participating in the project. ($1=32.7400 baht)