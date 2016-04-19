FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Thai cabinet approves $2.65 bln Bangkok rail project
April 19, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Thai cabinet approves $2.65 bln Bangkok rail project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects project cost in headline, paragraph 1 and percentage difference in paragraph 3)

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved on Tuesday construction of a 92.5 billion baht ($2.65 billion) rail line in Bangkok, part of a larger infrastructure push by the ruling junta as it seeks to revive a sluggish economy.

It follows the approval last month of two new rail lines in the traffic-clogged capital, which currently has three Skytrain lines and one underground line.

The proposed 21.2 kilometre (13.2 mile) Orange Line will connect central Bangkok to the city’s eastern suburbs. The cost of the project has been lowered by almost 3 percent from an earlier estimate.

Thailand’s central bank on March 23 cut its 2016 growth forecast for South East Asia’s second largest economy to 3.1 percent. ($1 = 34.9000 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Simon Cameron-Moore)

