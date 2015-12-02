Thailand fines top executives at CP All, True Corp for insider trading

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined top executives at two of the country’s biggest firms a total of almost $1 million for insider trading.

The chairman and two vice chairmen of Thailand’s largest convenience store operator CP All Pcl and a vice chairman of telecommunication firm True Corporation Pcl were fined for buying shares in another company based on information that was not public and potentially market-moving, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

CP All, run by Thailand’s richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand. Dhanin’s agribusiness conglomerate CP Group owns a majority stake in True.

CP All chairman Korsak Chairasmisak and vice chairmen Piyawat Titasattavorakul and Pittaya Jearavisitkul were fined. At True, vice chairman Athueck Asvanund was fined. Two other people were also fined for aiding and abetting. The fines totalled 34 million baht ($948,925), the SEC said.

All the fines were related to share purchases in Siam Makro Pcl in 2013, the SEC said in a statement.

The purchases took place when CP All was negotiating the purchase of SHV Netherland B.V.’s 64.35 percent stake in Makro for 787 baht a share. That was significantly higher than the market price, which meant CP All was required to offer to buy all Makro shares at the same price, according to the SEC.

True Corp’s Athueck said he was not aware of the transactions, which his daughter executed.

“It was during an overseas trip and I was not informed about the transactions by my daughter,” he told Reuters.

In the case of Athueck, 6,000 Makro shares were purchased via his daughter Areeya’s account, the SEC said in its statement. She was one of those fined for aiding and abetting.

Reuters was unable to contact the other individuals and company spokespeople were unavailable for comment.

All of the six individuals had agreed to enter the settlement process, the SEC said. That meant they would avoid criminal charges.

This was the seventh insider trading case that the SEC has dealt with so far this year, said Pariya Techamuanvivit, director of corporate affair.