Thailand approves investment applications worth $22 bln in 2015
January 12, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand approves investment applications worth $22 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s investment agency said on Tuesday it approved investment applications worth about 800 billion baht ($22 billion) last year, up from 724.7 billion baht in 2014.

Since taking power in a May 2014 coup, the country’s military rulers have struggled to kick-start Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. The economy grew 1.0 percent in the third quarter, up from 0.6 percent in the same period last year.

The government has accelerated approvals for investment projects and offered various incentives to help support Thailand’s fledging economy as exports and domestic demand remain sluggish. ($1 = 36.3100 baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Anand Basu)

