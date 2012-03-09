FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Thai c.bank to lift cap on foreign securities investment
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 9:22 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thai c.bank to lift cap on foreign securities investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank plans to lift restrictions on purchases of certain foreign investments by Thais, including stocks, probably by the end of the year, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Pongpen Ruengvirayudh said on Friday.

“We will soon lift the restrictions on the amount of foreign currency deposits. For investors’ investment in stocks through brokers, we expect to make it by this year,” she told reporters.

Direct purchases of foreign securities would be considered in the next phase, she said.

The Thai baht has been volatile this year due to swift capital movements, she said, noting that the prospect of a resolution to Greece’s debt problems could attract foreign inflows into the region. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.