Foreigners most bearish in Thai share market confidence survey

BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are the most bearish about the Thai stock market as global economic uncertainties weigh over government policies to boost the economy, a survey showed on Monday.

Expectations of rising U.S. interest rates and oil price volatility were also among factors seen hurting confidence in the three months to March, a survey jointly conducted by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) and National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) showed.

“Confidence of investors of all groups fell because of the global condition. Foreign investors were the most bearish,” said FETCO chairwoman Voravan Terapoom.

The survey taken at the end of December resulted in the FETCO-NIDA Investor Sentiment Index falling to 73.46 from 89.42 at the end of March.

The level of 81-120 indicates a neutral view on whether the Thai stock market will improve over the coming three months, whereas a level of 41-180 reflects a bearish view.

Foreign institutions took an “extremely bearish” view, with the index sliding to 33.33, versus 77.78 in November. The confidence of brokers and retail investors was bearish, with domestic institutions declining but still in the neutral zone.

Thai key SET index dropped 14 percent in 2015, among the worst performers in Southeast Asia along with Singapore. Foreigners move funds out of the region, with the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike in nearly a decade in December among key concerns.

The overall Thai stock market posted a net foreign outflow of 154 billion baht ($4.25 billion) in 2015.($1 = 36.2500 baht) (Editing by Nick Macfie)