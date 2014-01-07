Thailand's Bangchak seeks rare jet fuel import

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum is seeking a rare jet fuel cargo for import in January, a move traders said was unusual as the company previously exported the airline fuel.

The company is seeking 10 million litres, or about 63,000 barrels, of jet A-1 fuel for delivery into Bangkok from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18.

The tender closes on Jan. 8.

Bangchak is also making enquiries within the domestic market to purchase jet fuel, a Thai-based source said.

It is unclear why the company is seeking jet fuel and company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Bangchak has been a net exporter of jet fuel but had largely stayed away from the market for the past few months, said a second source familiar with the Thai market.

“They normally export vacuum gasoil and occasionally import gasoil, but it’s unusual for them to import jet fuel,” the source added.

While the volumes sought by Bangchak are small, it could tighten the Asian jet fuel market due to firm demand for heating fuel kerosene, which has curbed the production of jet fuel, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)