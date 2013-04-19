FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Kasikornbank profit up 12.4 pct, ahead of forecasts
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Thai Kasikornbank profit up 12.4 pct, ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender, reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due mainly to higher interest income, boosted by loan growth, along with a reduction in costs and a lower tax rate.

Kasikornbank posted a January-March net profit of 10.1 billion baht ($352 million), up from 8.99 billion a year earlier, and it beat the 9.57 billion baht forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Like other big Thai banks, Kasikornbank is benefiting from robust loan growth driven by demand from businesses. The sector will also benefit from a lower corporate tax rate of 20 percent this year, down from 23 percent in 2012.

The bank, which recently restructured, is aiming for loan growth of 9-11 percent this year versus 9.6 percent in 2012. ($1 = 28.7100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
